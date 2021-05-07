Gasparilla Music Festival to return to Tampa in October

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s time the bring the music back! The Gasparilla Music Foundation announced Friday its 2021 festival dates.

The 10th annual Gasparilla Music Festival will take place from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3 at Curtis Hixon Park, marking the festival’s first year as a three-day event.

“We are excited to finally get the ball rolling for our 10th anniversary,” said GMF’s executive director David Cox. “We have used our ‘break’ this spring to come up with some new enhancements to improve our guest experience, and we look forward to sharing those as we get closer to October.”

“Early Bird” discounted tickets will go on sale this month and will be available online at gmftickets.com. The performer lineup will be announced sometime this summer.

The foundation also noted that the festival will be back to a spring weekend during the Gasparilla season in 2022.

Vendors interested in participating at the festival can request an application by sending an email to vendors@gasparillamusic.com.

Volunteers interested in supporting the festival can learn more by contacting volunteers@gasparillamusic.com.