Gasparilla Music Festival to require negative COVID-19 test or vaccination proof

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Organizers of Tampa’s Gasparilla Music Festival announced a new COVID-19 entry policy for this year’s concert.

Everyone who attends this year’s music festival will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test in order to get into the festival grounds, organizers announced in a tweet. Anyone who is fully vaccinated can also provide proof of vaccination instead of a negative test.

The tweet from organizers says the decision was made “for the safety of our patrons, staff and artists participating” in this year’s festival.

“Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to celebrating our 10th anniversary with you!” the tweet said.

This year’s music festival is scheduled to take place Oct. 1 through Oct. 3 at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and Kiley Gardens Park. Artists booked for this year’s festival include Nas, Sofi Tukker, Matt & Kim and Sylvan Esso.