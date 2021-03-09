Gasparilla Charity Horse Show to benefit families of fallen law enforcement officers

On a day the community lost a Tampa Police officer in a deadly crash, the Gasparilla Charity Horse Show is raising money for the families of fallen law enforcement officers.

The AMHA Star Rated Show will feature several competitions and performances, as well as silent and live auctions.

Several horses are traveling from Wisconsin, West Virginia, New York, the Carolinas, Kentucky, and Indiana.

Proceeds from the show benefit the non-profit organization Concerns of Police Survivors that aims to rebuild the lives of the families of fallen law enforcement officers. Programs for survivors include summer camps, scholarships parent retreats, conferences, wilderness experiences, and more.

“I want to bring awareness to what this is, Concerns of Police Survivors. All these people walking around you are survivors. Some of them have lost sons, daughters. There will be lots of survivors this whole week,” Lisa Gaboury, who is competing in the show, said.

The Gasparilla Charity Horse Show runs from Mar. 9 through Mar. 14th at the Florida State Fairground’s TECO Arena.

A full schedule of this week’s events and competitions can be found on the show’s website.