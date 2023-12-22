TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Gasparilla Bowl game returns to Tampa and another win is expected for the economy.

The game brought thousands of fans to Raymond James Stadium. UCF and Georgia Tech are matched up.

A touchdown for the economy is what’s expected. Business owners in Ybor City said things have been running at a slower pace lately and they’re ready for what’s to come.

“It’s great that you’re bringing in, you know, 35, 40,000 people to our area that otherwise wouldn’t be here. And they’re spending their dollars here and staying local. So certainly, a good feeling to be able to support our community,” Executive Director of the Gasparilla Bowl Scott Glaser said.

Fans are already buzzing with anticipation and excitement as thousands of visitors pour into the city. Georgia Tech fans have not been in a bowl game since 2008.

“Should be a little bit higher than we’ve had in the last year. Two years ago, we did sell out with a Florida, UCF matchup. So we try to do is regionalize the teams you got,” Glaser said.

Local restaurants like 7th + Grove are expecting the Gasparilla Bowl to bring in large groups of fans and some much-needed revenue.

“We are super excited for that because business has been slow and we have definitely been working on our customer service and making sure people come in and have a great time,” Bria Watson, a server at 7th + Grove said.

Watson said the October mass shooting cut their business in half.

“As you know that situation was very hard for us to take, but we conquer and overcome. We just want to bring a different type of vibe in here, a safe vibe for everyone, just to enjoy with their family and friends,” Watson said.

Because games like this bring in so many new faces Watson said preparations start weeks earlier.

In the past, organizers said bowl games have raked in millions of dollars for the local economy and they’re hoping this year is similar.