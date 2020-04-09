Gas station clerk shot in face during armed robbery in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Plant City gas station clerk was shot in the face during an armed robbery, even after complying with the suspect’s commands.

According to police, around 11:49 p.m. on Sunday, a masked suspect entered the Sunoco store located at 2911 James L. Redman Parkway.

Police say when the suspect entered, he pulled out a handgun and ordered the clerk to open the cash register. The clerk opened the register and the suspect took some of the cash.

The clerk was standing by with his hands in the air when the suspect abruptly shot him in the face, according to police. The suspect then fled on foot.

Police say the suspect covered their entire face and body with a shirt, long pants, long sleeves, gloves, and a black hat.

The clerk is now at a local hospital in serious condition, according to police.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, please contact Detective Mark Dunnam at 813-707-2233 or at mdunnam@plantcitypolice.com. Tips can also be made to the Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay hotline by contacting 1-800-873-8477.

