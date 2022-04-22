TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa fire rescue crews are on the scene of a gas line rupture near downtown Tampa.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, the gas line rupture is on South Boulevard.

Fire rescue crews say drivers should find alternate routes as South Boulevard remains closed between Kennedy Boulevard and Cleveland Avenue.

Kennedy Boulevard was closed early Friday afternoon but has since reopened.

As of now, no injuries have been reported and there’s been no cause as for what led to the gas line being ruptured.

This is a developing story check back for updates.