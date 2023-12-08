TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A passenger died during a crash involving a garbage truck in Tampa on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 1:51 p.m., a 19-year-old was driving a Toyota Corolla with her passenger, a 41-year-old Tampa woman, traveling northbound on Nebraska Avenue. A Mack garbage truck, driven by a 46-year-old Gibsonton man, was traveling southbound on Nebraska Avenue.

FHP said when the vehicles approached the intersection of Sinclair Hills Road, the teen driver turned left into the path of the garbage truck.

The truck struck the Corolla, causing serious injuries to the passenger.

The woman later died from her injuries at a nearby hospital.