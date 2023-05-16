TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A garbage truck struck a pedestrian in Tampa on Tuesday morning, sending them to the hospital.

Police were called to the Advanced Auto Parts on W. Hillsborough Ave. just before 5 a.m.

First responders found an unidentified person in the middle of the parking lot with leg injuries, according to the Tampa Police Department. Tampa Fire Rescue paramedics transported them to the hospital.

The driver of the garbage truck remained at the scene and was cooperative, Tampa police said.

Authorities did not say what caused the truck to strike the pedestrian. The incident is under investigation, according to Tampa police.