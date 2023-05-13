TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies arrested a gang leader in a drug bust Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it conducted a search at an apartment on Illinois Drive in Tampa.

Deputies said Henry Norton Jr., 33, was arrested in the search. According to the sheriff’s office, Norton was “a known leader of the Munyunn gang.”

The sheriff’s office said the leader was arrested on numerous charges including armed trafficking in fentanyl (14 to 28 grams), felon in possession of a firearm, keeping public nuisance structure for drug activity, possession of cocaine, and possession of cannabis.

He was also arrested on outstanding warrants for trafficking in fentanyl, delivery of a controlled substance in excess of 10 grams, felon in possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm on residential property, delivery of cannabis, and failure to pay child support.

Deputies also arrested a 32-year-old woman named Zuli Holt on possession of cocaine and armed trafficking in fentanyl.

“The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is committed to removing dangerous individuals and organizations from our streets, and yesterday’s operation is a testament to that commitment,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “I want to commend the hardworking men and women of our Gang Unit and SWAT team for their dedication and professionalism in executing this search warrant and making these arrests.”