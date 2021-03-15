FWC to honor 3 fallen Tampa Bay law enforcement officer with boat procession

TAMPA (WFLA) – Three Tampa Bay law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty will be honored with a procession along the Hillsborough River on Tuesday night.

Law enforcement officers will begin their tribute with a line of sixteen vessels at the Platt Street Bridge all heading north on the Hillsborough River to represent Master Patrol Officer Jesse Madsen’s sixteen years of service in law enforcement.

Once they arrive at Armature Works, three vessels, one representing each of the three officers lost in the line of duty in the Tampa area this year will lead their return to the Tampa Convention Center.

Members of the public who wish to show their support can view the tribute from Riverwalk at the Platt Street Bridge up to Armature Works. Boaters are asked not to join the procession.

FWS says the following agencies will participate in the event: Tampa Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, United States Air Force (MacDill AFB), United States Coast Guard, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, St. Petersburg Police Department, New Port Richey Police Department, and Treasure Island Police Department.

The law enforcement tribute will begin at Platt Street Bridge promptly at 8:15 p.m., with emergency vessels activating their blue overhead lights and traveling north to Armature Work at approximately 9 p.m., with a return to the Tampa Convention Center at approximately 9:30 p.m.