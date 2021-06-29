FWC investigating if red tide is causing dead fish to wash up along Bayshore Boulevard

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Fish and Wildlife experts are looking into whether red tide is causing a fish kill along Bayshore Boulevard.

Video captured by Eagle 8 shows dead fish piling up along the popular spot.

FWC tells 8 On Your Side a cause has not been confirmed yet, but it is likely from red tide, which is present in the area.

On Monday, the Department of Health in Hillsborough County sent out a health advisory for Davis Islands due to red tide blooms.

This map contains the last eight days of sampling.

For those who walk along Bayshore every day, the sight and smell is concerning.

“I have never seen this. I’ve seen fish jumping in the water I’ve never seen dead fish before. Something is happening,” said Amy Albouari, who walks along Bayshore daily.

8 On Your Side asked FWC if the red tide in Hillsborough County could be caused by the Piney Point disaster.

“Piney Point did not cause red tide in Tampa Bay, but it is possible that bloom conditions may have been exacerbated by these nutrient inputs,” An FWC spokesperson told 8 On Your Side.

“It could be taking advantage of nutrients,” said Dr. Jim Ivey, an Environmental Science Instructor at USF Saint Petersburg. But Dr. Ivey pointed out that a number of factors could be causing red tide.

“It could be just the right circulation pushed it up there, or provided the conditions for where it could takeoff,” said Dr. Ivey.

Experts say if you have respiratory issues you may want to avoid the area.

To check the current status of red tide click here.