TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Leaders in Hillsborough County plan to discuss the future of electric vehicles in the area at a transportation meeting.

On Wednesday, they will meet with the Transportation Planning Organization to discuss what kind of infrastructure and technology will be needed to accommodate drivers transitioning from gas to electric vehicles.

Recent information gathered by TPO shows there are 6,000 EVs on the roads in Hillsborough County. They expect that number to grow to at least 17,000 by 2050.

According to the report, the county has 180 EV charging stations. In a public survey, 80% of EV drivers said they primarily charge their vehicles at home. However, during long range trips more than 60% of families use public chargers.

Recommendations included in the report include:

Five to 15% of parking spaces in new multi-family and commercial developments should have EV charging infrastructure installed

Consider transitioning public fleets to EVs

Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. and will take place in downtown Tampa.