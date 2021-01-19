Funeral to be held Tuesday for Hillsborough deputy killed in crash the day before his retirement

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – Cpl. Brian LaVigne, the deputy who was killed in a crash the day before his retirement, will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said LaVigne was killed after his patrol car was rammed by a fleeing suspect in Brandon, just one day before he was set to retire from the agency. The man was being chased by deputies and hit LaVigne on purpose, authorities said.

The deputy was described as hardworking, loyal and a great friend who was devoted to his fellow deputies and always made sure they were taken care of.

“Brian was a cop’s cop,” said one of his closest friends, Sergeant Tim Sullivan. “My mom has told me throughout my life, on several occasions, that by the time you die you’ll be able to count your true friends on one hand. That’s who Brian was.”

The visitation and funeral will take place Tuesday at Idlewild Baptist Church, 18333 Exciting Idlewild Boulevard in Lutz. Visitation starts at 10 a.m. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. The services are open to the public.