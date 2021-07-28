Funeral procession, celebration of life held for retired Hillsborough Co. Sheriff Cal Henderson

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The life and legacy of retired Hillsborough County Sheriff Cal Henderson was honored Wednesday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office held a funeral procession and celebration of life for the former sheriff.

Morning commuters might’ve experienced traffic delays in the areas of Lithia Pinecrest Road (County Highway 640) from Bryant Road toward Bloomingdale Avenue and westbound Bloomingdale Avenue to Watson Road in Riverview.

Current and retired members of HCSO, longtime community leaders, and visiting law enforcement agencies attended the celebration of life, which was held at The Regent.

Henderson began working in law enforcement in 1965 as a Tampa police officer before joining the United States Border Patrol in 1967. From there, he would work with the CIA during its operations in South Vietnam.

In 1969, he joined HCSO as a patrol deputy, working his way through the ranks until he was elected as the sheriff, serving from 1992 to 2004.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanne Henderson; his daughter, Sheri Portalatin; his two grandchildren, David and Vanessa; and his sisters Jackie Truesdell and Troy Taylor.