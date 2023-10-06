PLANT CITY, Fla (WFLA) The only surviving victim of an SUV vs. train crash in Plant City remained in critical condition at the hospital on Friday.

23-year-old Guillermo Gama’s family said he still hasn’t woken up following that crash and was recently diagnosed with pneumonia.

“He has shown a little progress as far as moving his hands and stuff like that, but to wake up, he has not,” said Jennifer Cantu, Gama’s aunt.

Gama suffered injuries that include a brain bleed, ruptured kidney and bruised lung during the deadly crash.

A Car & Truck show fundraiser will be held at Rancho Los Arados on Sunday at 10 a.m. to help support his family. The address is 1109 E. Knights Griffin Road in Plant City.

Cantu said it will be a family-friendly event with food and activities for children. She wants to help Gama’s parents financially as they haven’t returned to work since their son was hospitalized.

“Just to kind of ease a little bit of their stress because they’re every day at the hospital,” she said.