TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new, quick-service concept with boozy options for those with a sweet tooth will open in Tampa on Tuesday.

Buzzed Bull Creamery, a frozen dessert shop, will open its first Florida location at 5220 Bridge Street in Tampa.

The shop uses liquid nitrogen to provide premium ice creams and milkshakes.

Buzzed Bull Creamery combines liquid nitrogen with alcoholic or non-alcoholic infused flavors, giving their ice cream a smooth texture. The location will also offer sorbet and ice cream sandwiches with cookies, made fresh daily.

Each ice cream and milkshake is fully customizable. Buzzed Bull specializes in alcohol-infused ice cream and milkshakes, starting at 5% ABV. Guests can choose between 30 flavors.

(Courtesy: Buzzed Bull Creamery -Tampa)

(Courtesy: Buzzed Bull Creamery -Tampa)

(Courtesy: Buzzed Bull Creamery -Tampa)

(Courtesy: Buzzed Bull Creamery -Tampa)

“When we first stumbled upon a Buzzed Bull Creamery on vacation, we knew this was something the Tampa community would enjoy,” said co-owner Shannon Greene. “It was such a unique and memorable experience for us and our children and it means the world to be able to share this with our hometown. There is nothing else quite like this in Tampa.”

The location will be offering samples and demonstrations during its grand opening on Tuesday from 2-9 p.m. There will also be giveaways, raffles and more for the public.

Buzzed Bull Creamery has been operating for over five years and has over 15 locations in 11 states.