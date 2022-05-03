TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Frontier Airlines announced new non-stop flights to several Caribbean destinations Tuesday.

Those places are Punta Cana and Santo Domingo (SDQ) in the Dominican Republic, Montego Bay, Jamaica and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“We are pleased to significantly expand our international service from Tampa,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president commercial, Frontier Airlines. “We will now offer more nonstop flights from Tampa to destinations in Latin America than any other carrier. The new service to San Juan will provide robust options for those heading to Puerto Rico to visit friends and family or to enjoy the island’s beautiful beaches and warm hospitality.”

Service to those places, along with a previously announced route to Cancun, Mexico will start at the end of June.

Flights to San Juan will run everyday. The Santo Domingo and Montego Bay routes will have two flights a week. Flights will takeoff to Punta Cana once a week.