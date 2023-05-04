TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Looking for a new travel destination? Frontier is launching four new nonstop flights from Tampa this month.

On Thursday, the airline started offering nonstop flights from Tampa International Airport to Rafael Hernández International Airport in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico (BQN).

Frontier and TPA said they celebrated the first departure to Aguadilla with cake, music, giveaways and a ribbon-cutting.

The inaugural flight to Aguadilla is the first of four nonstop flights the airline is launching this month.

Travelers will be able to take nonstop flights to Phoenix starting on May 11. Nonstop flights to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ) will start on May 21. The next day, May 22, passengers will be able to take a nonstop flight to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ).

To learn more about the flights, visit Froniter’s website.