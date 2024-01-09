TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Pack your bags! Frontier Airlines will soon be flying nonstop to three Caribbean destinations from Tampa International Airport.

Tampa airport officials announced Monday that Frontier will resume flights from Tampa to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; and Montego Bay, Jamaica this spring.

Destination Start date Flight frequency Santo Domingo (SDQ) April 10 Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday Punta Cana (PUJ) May 16 Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday Montego Bay (MBJ) May 16 Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday

“Get ready to soar to new heights and find tropical paradise with these nonstop options,” the airline said.

The Santo Domingo and Punta Cana flights will depart from Tampa International four times per week. The Montego Bay flight will depart three times per week.

