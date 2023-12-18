TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Frontier Airlines is expanding its service at Tampa International Airport with a new route.

The airline will start offering flights between Tampa and Hartford, Connecticut (Bradley International Airport) on March 7.

Frontier said the route will be offered four times a week and prices start at $49.

Frontier also announced that it will expand operations across 10 other markets.

“As we prepare to launch our spring schedule and increase service to destinations across the U.S. and Caribbean, now is a better time than ever to take advantage of Frontier’s ultra-low fares and friendly service,” said Josh Flyr, vice president, network and operations design, Frontier Airlines.

Here are the new routes:

Service from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Pittsburgh (PIT) May 17, 2024 4x/week $19*

Service from Bradley International Airport (BDL):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Tampa (TPA) March 7, 2024 4x/week $49*

Service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ) March 9, 2024** 3x/week $159*

Service from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Jacksonville (JAX) March 8, 2024 3x/week $49* Pittsburgh (PIT) May 16, 2024 3x/week $49*

Service from Jacksonville International Airport (JAX):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) March 8, 2024 3x/week $49*

Service from Montego Bay Sangster International Airport (MBJ):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: Cleveland (CLE) March 9, 2924** 3x/week

Service from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Pittsburgh (PIT) May 16, 2024 2x/day $19*

Service from Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Atlanta (ATL) May 17, 2024 4x/week $19* Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) May 16, 2024 3x/week $49* Philadelphia (PHL) May 16, 2024 2x/day $19* Raleigh-Durham (RDU) May 17, 2024 4x/week $19*

Service from Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Pittsburgh (PIT) May 17, 2024 4x/week $19*

Service from Tampa International Airport (TPA):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Hartford (BDL) March 7, 2024 4x/week $49*

Travelers can book their flights on Frontier’s website.