TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A video shows the terrifying moment a man and a woman attacked a car driven by a 31-year-old woman from Brandon.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the video, which lasts just over 60 seconds, was recorded by a bystander around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the area of U.S. 301 and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tampa, but the altercation actually began a short distance away following a minor traffic crash at Hillsborough Avenue and Orient Road.

“Following that crash an altercation occurred between the two parties involved and a black male and a black female got out of the vehicle and shot at the victim in this case, a 31 year old Brandon woman,” said Sergeant Steve Gaskins with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Gaskins said one of the attackers fired shots at the victim before she sped off. They then followed the victim, and caught up to her while she was stuck in traffic.

“A situation like this, very scary, very terrifying, for the victims in this case. The best advice we can give you, try to remain calm, call law enforcement, call 911, try to get away from the situation,” said Gaskins.

During the attack, other people can be heard on the video telling the man and woman to stop what they are doing.

“Some of the other people in the area were able to talk down the suspects a little bit and then the whole situation subsided,” said Gaskins.

The Florida Highway Patrol is now looking for help to identify the man and woman seen in the video. Anyone with information is asked to call *FHP or **TIPS.