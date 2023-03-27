TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 17-year-old boy was rescued by Hillsborough County Deputies on Saturday night after he fell off a jet ski while riding with his friend near Fantasy Island in Tampa.

According to HCSO, deputies were approached by a teen jet ski operator just after 7 p.m.

As the teen neared the Davis Island Boat Ramp, he frantically began to explain to authorities that his friend was on the jet ski with him but had fallen off somewhere in Tampa Bay.

The teen told deputies that he and his 17-year-old friend were traveling from Fantasy Island and he had no idea where or when his friend had fallen off the jet ski.

“We were right over by Fantasy Island and I just look back and he’s not there,” the teen said.

After explaining the situation, the Marine Unit quickly followed him, backtracking his route on the water. With assistance from the HCSO Aviation Unit, deputies were able to locate the 17-year-old in the water.

According to the sheriff’s office, the stranded teen climbed aboard the rescue vessel with no injuries.

“This was such a frightening situation,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “This is a high-traffic boating area, making it especially hazardous. I’m so glad these teens wore life vests because this could’ve ended tragically. I commend our deputies for acting so quickly.”

The Marine Unit transported the teenager back to Davis Island following the rescue, according to HCSO.