Friends remember Plant High School teen who died in motorcycle crash Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A community is remembering a South Tampa teen who died in a crash on Friday.

Authorities said it happened near the intersection at South Lois and Bay to Bay Boulevard.

That’s where a growing memorial is set up for the teen. Friends have left candles, flowers and messages.

At this time, we are not identifying the teenager, but 8 On You Side has learned he was a student at Plant High School.

Friends said he was riding his new motorcycle before the crash.

On Saturday night, family and friends honored the young man.

“He was very fun; he made everyone laugh,” said Kyle Moore, a friend. “Something happens in the blink of an eye and he’s just gone.”

Moore said his friend was planning to have a birthday party Saturday night.