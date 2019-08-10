Live Now
Friends and family remember businessman killed after armed carjacking

Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Friends and family gathered on Saturday morning to honor Mathew Korattiyil, the 68-year-old man who was tragically killed earlier this week after a carjacking.  

Many say this was a man who was well known and loved in his community.

“He is a very important man to this community and he helped so many,” said Abraham Thomas who is a friend of Korattiyil.

Detectives say James Hanson, Jr. carjacked him at gunpoint, after robbing the CenterState bank in Valrico Tuesday morning.  

“He was going to put a check into the bank in the early morning, that’s what I heard,” added Thomas.

But instead of focusing on how he died, many are remembering Korattiyil for the wonderful life he lived.

“He was retiring and wanted to live a peaceful life with his children and grandchildren,” said Thomas.

The convenience store Korattiyil used to own was closed Saturday morning with flowers and a wreath hanging from the door in his memory.

The suspect, James Hanson, Jr. is behind bars facing multiple charges. He is currently being held in jail on no bond.

