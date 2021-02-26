French bulldog thefts sweeping the U.S. puts local dog community on high alert

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A recent crime in Hollywood is shining a light on a disturbing trend around the country.

Lady Gaga’s two French bulldogs, which were stolen by thieves who shot and wounded the dogwalker.

Thefts of french bulldogs are on the rise nationwide, and it has one local dog community on high alert.

“It almost feels personal even though they’re on the other coast and it belongs to someone other than myself,” Tammy Crawford-Morse said.

She breeds Frenchies in Tampa and has seen this kind of crime before.

“All too often I get messages from area residents asking me to post something on my Facebook page about their Frenchies being lost or they’ve disappeared from their yards,” said Crawford-Morse.

Many people are dying to get their hands on these adorable dogs, not only to have a cool put. They’re very profitable, costing people $3-5,000.

“I think it’s a little bit of both. I think they’re being stolen for personal use, resell or overbreeding them,” Crawford-Morse said. “They’re an expensive breed to own. They’re an expensive breed to produce.”

Which is why she’s advising other French owners to proceed with caution whenever they leave the house with their dog.

“Personal safety as you would do any other time of day or night,” Crawford-Morse said.