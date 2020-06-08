Free lunch program begins for Hillsborough County schools

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County School District will begin its grab-and-go-style food distribution program on Monday.

The “Summer Fuel Up” initiative allows students to pick up healthy meals at 75 sites across the county.

The program is for children ages 18 years and younger (21 and under for those with special needs).

The district said it will provide hot lunch for each child and send them home with breakfast for the next morning.

Families are required to bring their student’s school ID number. If they don’t have it, they will be required to provide the student’s

The meals will be given out Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 75 sites throughout the county.

For a list of school sites, visit HillsboroughSchools.org/summermeals.

