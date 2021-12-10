Free ice cream & create your own flavor: Tampa ice cream shop celebrating 30th anniversary

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tanya and Matt’s Ice Creamiest in Carollwood is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a sweet contest for customers.

The family-owned ice cream store, located at 15742 N Dale Mabry Hwy, has been operated by four sisters since 2019, all born and raised in Tampa. Since Tanya and Matt’s was founded in 1991, they are selling 90s-themed anniversary merchandise in their dining room which they recently reopened.

“To celebrate, we are offering anniversary merchandise, and with every purchase of our anniversary t-shirt, you’ll be entered to win ice cream for an entire year,” Kristine Zambito explained.

“You’ll also get the chance to design your very own custom ice cream flavor and you might even get the chance to have it featured in store,” Kelly Zambito said.

Each shirt costs $21.99.

The winner will get to design their flavor from any of the 40 different homemade flavors of ice cream in store, along with “a variety of different mix-ins.”

The contest will run through the rest of December and the entirety of January.

You can follow Tanya and Matt’s Ice Creamiest on Facebook and Instagram for the latest on their anniversary celebrations.

