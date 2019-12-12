Free flu shots available for Hillsborough County students

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health is helping students stay healthy over the holidays by offering free flu shots at schools in Hillsborough County.

Students can get a free shot at various health clinics throughout the county. All they must do is be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The flu shots come at no cost to parents, but a family’s insurance company might be billed if their policy will cover the shot.

The department said a third party used to provide flu shots to students, but it was not possible this year, due to staffing limitations.

The clinics are now at the following locations:

  • Thursday, Dec. 12, 5-7 p.m., King High School, 6815 N 56th St, Tampa, FL 33610
  • Saturday, Dec. 14, 9-11 a.m., Jefferson High School, 4401 Cypress St, Tampa, FL 33607
  • Tuesday, Dec. 17, 5-7 p.m., Riverview High School, 11311 Boyette Rd, Riverview FL 33569
  • Thursday, Dec. 19, 5-7 p.m. Plant City High School, One Raider Place, Plant City, FL 33563

The flu shots are first come, first served while supplies last.

