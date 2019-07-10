Free fish offered to residents to reduce backyard mosquito breeding

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents in Hillsborough County can pick up free fish again this summer to help reduce backyard mosquito breeding.

Mosquito fish are small, native freshwater fish that eat mosquito larvae before they even become mosquitoes. They are ideal for backyard ponds, birdbaths, fountains, animal troughs, unused swimming pools and other standing water.

Residents can visit the mobile mosquito fish truck lab and pick up fish from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following Saturdays:

July 13 – Tournament Sportsplex of Tampa Bay, 9330 E. Columbus Drive in Tampa

July 27 – Southshore Library, 15816 Beth Shields Way in Ruskin

Aug. 10 – Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library, 11211 Countryway Blvd. in Tampa

Aug. 24 – Mike E. Sansone Community Park, 1702 N. Park Road in Plant City

Sept. 7 – Gardenville Recreation Center, 6215 Symmes Road in Gibsonton

Sept. 21 – Picnic Island Park, 7409 Picnic Island Blvd. in Tampa

Residents just need a photo ID showing they live in Hillsborough County to receive the fish.

For more information, please visit the Hillsborough County Mosquito Management website.