TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Free fitness classes are now being offered five days a week in a Downtown Tampa park as fall brings cooler weather to Florida.

Zumba, Pilates, dance, HITT and yoga are all free with the downtown skyline, Tampa Riverwalk and the University of Tampa in the background of a workout.

Classes will take place in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, located at 600 N Ashley Dr, on Sundays-Thursdays from 6-7 p.m.

The schedule is as followed:

Mondays at 6 p.m. – HIIT in the Park – This high intensity group workout combines body weight, muscle conditioning, cardio and others movements, all synced to music. All ages and fitness levels are welcome.

Tuesdays at 6 p.m. – Zumba in the Park – Zumba is a Latin-inspired dance and cardio workout. Zumba workouts will be located at the stairs near the mist fountain and the Tampa Riverwalk.

Wednesdays at 6 p.m. – Dance in the Park – These "booty shakin'" dance fitness classes incorporate easy-to-follow, repetitive, choreographed moves. No dance experience is needed.

Thursdays at 6 p.m. – Pilates in the Park – These classes will be hosted by the new Downtown Tampa BODYBAR Pilates studio. Those interested should bring their own mat and be prepared for a core-focused workout.

Sundays at 6 p.m. – Yoga in the Park – This is Downtown Tampa's longest-running free fitness class, having begun in 2010. The class welcomes yogis of all skill levels and focuses on kindness and overall body and mind wellness.

The program is presented by the Tampa Downtown Partnership, aiming to get more people active in the heart of the city. More details and schedule updates can be found on the partnership’s website.