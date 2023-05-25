TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — This summer you can beat the heat with a free cold one at Busch Gardens.

The theme park said it is bringing back its free beer offer as a way of saying thank you.

Guests can “say cheers” to summer with free beer from May 22 through July 20.

“This summer will be better than ever at our parks with new rides in both Busch Gardens locations, Serengeti Flyer, the world’s tallest and fastest of its kind in Tampa and DarKoaster North America’s first all-indoor straddle coaster in Williamsburg,” Marc Swanson, CEO of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment said. “We’re introducing new shows, amazing special events and unique experiences at our parks, and an ice-cold beer is the best way for adults to take a break, cool down and select Busch Gardens as their destination of choice this summer.”

Pass members can enjoy two free seven-ounce beers per visit to the park, and all other guests can enjoy one free seven-ounce beer per visit to the park, Busch Gardens said.

Busch Gardens said guests 21 and older can redeem the offer at Twisted Tails Prezens, located in the Pantopia area of the park from 10:30 a.m. to one hour prior to park closure.

For more information, guests can visit BuschGardensTampa.com.

