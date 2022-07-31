BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Penguin Productions is holding its sixth annual free back-to-school bash at locations across the Tampa Bay area.

It’s an opportunity for families to get free backpacks and school supplies. Families can pre-register online for the backpack giveaway while supplies last, but students must be present to redeem it.

Back-to-school bash locations are:

July 31st (11 a.m.-4 p.m.), Westfield Brandon Mall

August 7th (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.) Tampa Premium Outlets

The events also includes product demos, health information, family assistance, tutoring options and more.