TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons announced another concert in the Tampa Bay area as part of their “The Last Encores” tour.

The group will perform hits from Valli’s 60-year career, like “Sherry” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” at the Seminole Hard Rock on Feb. 8, 2024, according to a news release from the venue.

Presale tickets will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. Fans can find presale information on the Seminole Hard Rock’s social media pages.

Tickets start at $125 and will be available to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. The show is for adults 21+ only, according to the event description on Ticketmaster.

“I am eternally grateful for the love and support of our fans throughout the decades,” Valli said in a statement. “I always loved touring and can’t wait to see the fans.”

If you can’t wait until February, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons are set to perform in Sarasota at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Nov. 18. Tickets to the Sarasota show are available now on the venue’s website.

Valli’s hit singles – both with the Four Seasons and as a solo act – have appeared in iconic movies like “The Deer Hunter,” “Grease” and “Dirty Dancing.” The musical “Jersey Boys,” which is based on Valli’s life, is one of the longest-running shows on Broadway.

According to the news release, over 200 artists have covered “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” including rapper Lauryn Hill, who also recently announced a Tampa concert.