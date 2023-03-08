TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The westbound lanes of Fowler Ave. in Tampa are closed while police investigate a fatal crash on Wednesday.

A bicyclist was struck by a car sometime after 6 a.m. Tampa police said the man was crossing Fowler Ave. outside of a crosswalk when he was hit. The driver remained at the scene of the crash.

Westbound traffic is being diverted at 17th Street while officers investigate the incident. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours, according to Tampa police.

This is a developing story.