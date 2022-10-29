TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Jackson In Action Foundation hosted its ninth annual Military Moms Baby Shower at Higgins Hall Saturday where families attending were each gifted more than $2,000 worth of baby items.

“I was actually waiting to buy items for my baby on Black Friday, so this was a gift,” said Tara Smith, expecting mother.

Forty expecting or recently delivered military moms benefited from the event. Items gifted included car seats, strollers, travel cribs, diaper bags, and more.

“We realized more than ever the past two years with the effects of the pandemic too just how important it is for families to receive that extra support,” said Lindsey Jackson, Jackson In Action83 Co-founder.

Since the event was created nine years ago, the foundation has distributed more than $729,000 worth of baby goods and services to local military families.