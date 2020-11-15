Foster children, families recognized on National Adoption Day with drive-thru celebration in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fifty foster children and their 30 forever families were celebrated and recognized Saturday afternoon on National Adoption Day during a drive-through celebration.

The celebration took place just outside the Eckerd’s Family Place in Tampa.

Typically, the National Adoption Day celebrations would take place inside the Hillsborough County Courthouse, however, the pandemic forced a change in plans, according to Circuit Judge Katherine Essrig.

The drive-through celebration commemorated Hillsborough County adoptions that have or will take place in the month of November, which is National Adoption Month.

“National Adoption Day, whether at the courthouse or this drive-through celebration, is

still the happiest day of the year for everyone at the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit,” said Chief Judge Ronald Ficarrotta.

National Adoption Day is held each November in conjunction with National Adoption Month, in order to raise awareness about the adoption of children and teens from foster care. Eckerd Kids and their partners believe there are no unwanted children, just unfound families, and hope events like this inspire others to find out more about how they can change the life of a child.