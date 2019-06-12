Former teacher’s court date pushed back in video voyeur case

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A former fashion design teacher was not in court for his scheduled hearing on Wednesday.

Mark Ackett faces nearly 700 charges after he allegedly hid cameras and filmed students undressing in a changing room. A student was trying on clothes when she noticed one of the cameras, according to deputies.

The 50-year-old later admitted to recording girl as they undressed as far back as Jan. 2017.

Deputies retrieved two phones, three digital cameras, and multiple SD cards and USB devices and found multiple videos and images of young girls on the phones.

“Parents put those kids in those teacher’s hands, those people’s hands and its really awful that they take advantage of such things but that’s the world we live in unfortunately,” said Pat Tipaldo.

Ackett was initially arrested last fall but was hit with more charges earlier this year. He faces hundreds of charges for video voyeurism, production of harmful material to a minor and child pornography charges.

At his previous court hearings, dozens of his alleged victims showed up and sat in the courtroom.

Ackett was due in court at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, but did not appear. His lawyer has asked for more time.

The next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16 at 8:30 a.m.

