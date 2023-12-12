TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa woman was sentenced to five years in federal prison Monday for her role in a conspiracy to rob several people across Pasco, Polk, Lee, and Hillsborough counties.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said Jasmine Weber, a former claims adjuster for USAA, worked with a group of people who would dress up as law enforcement officers to rob various people between December 2020 and April 2021.

Officials said not only did Weber know of the criminals’ plans, she also helped them find information on the potential victims using her LexisNexis account.

“Members of this conspiracy then committed Hobbs Act robberies at those residences, some of which resulted in victims being beaten, pistol whipped, and shot,” a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. “Additionally, Weber purchased equipment for co-conspirators to use in the commission of these robberies, including Sheriff’s vests, law enforcement patches, and light bars.”

(Credit: US DOJ)

(Credit: US DOJ)

(Credit: US DOJ)

Weber pleaded guilty to her crimes on Jan. 20, 2023, to conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery.