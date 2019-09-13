Former sheriff’s office employee arrested for stalking ex-boyfriend

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A former Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office employee has been arrested for stalking an ex-boyfriend for nearly a year while she was an employee.

Megan Jaquiss, 25 previously worked for the agency as a child protective investigator trainee.

Deputies say from Oct. 2018 to Sept. 11, 2019, deputies say Jaquiss sent her ex-boyfriend hundreds of harassing text messages and accessed multiple online accounts for the purpose of harassing him.

Investigators claim she used cell phone apps to disguise her number and make it look like texts and phone calls were coming from other numbers.

Jaquiss also filed multiple false complaints saying the victim had committed acts of animal cruelty and noise violations, which she knew to be untrue. As well as filed a job application with a plumbing company for the sole purpose of annoying and harassing him.

“I hold any employee of the Sheriff’s Office to the highest standards. Our

jobs are to protect the public and make others feel safe. The behavior of this

former employee is not a reflection of our office,” said Sheriff Chad

Chronister. “No one, regardless of gender, should have to deal with being

repeatedly contacted and harassed. We are thankful that the person Ms. Jaquiss was harassing spoke up. I hope any victim who is dealing with stalking or unwanted attention has the courage to reach out to the Sheriff’s Office for help.” Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote in a statement.

Jaquiss was arrested Friday and charged with stalking, sending threatening or harassing telephone calls, harassment by use of personal identification and accessing a computer or electronic device without authority.