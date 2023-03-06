TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former ice cream truck driver Michael Keetley is on trial for murder in Hillsborough County.

Keetley is accused of shooting and killing brothers Juan and Sergio Guitron and wounding four others in Ruskin on Thanksgiving Day in 2010.

In opening statements, the state told jurors the murder was all about revenge.

“Obsession about getting revenge is what was on the defendants mind, the early morning hours of Nov. 25 of 2010,” said Assistant State Attorney Jennifer Johnson.

Keetley had been shot several times during a previous robbery when he was operating his ice cream truck.

“He was upset that he was injured and no one else had to pay for that,” said Johnson.

The defense maintains Keetley could not have shot anyone because of the injuries he received to his hand as a result of being shot during the robbery.

“So this is our defense, Michael Keetley is not guilty because he did not do it. Michael Keetley did not do it, he could not do it. He is not medically capable,” said Defense Attorney John Grant.

A previous trial on the murder ended without a verdict when jurors could not agree.

One of Keetley’s defense attorney’s at the time died of cancer and another became a judge.

This trial is expected to last at least two weeks.