TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A former postal worker was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for stealing nearly $400,000 in federal tax refund checks from the mail, the Department of Justice said Monday.

Court documents said 38-year-old Kevin Streeter, of Tampa, worked at a mail processing center in Sarasota.

Investigators said Streeter stole about 40 federal tax refund checks that were en route to intended tax players living in the Middle District of Florida. The checks ranged in amounts from $4,000 to over $100,000.

Streeter and others then sold or attempted to sell the checks to third parties.

Streeter was sentenced to four years and six months in federal prison for conspiracy, receipt of stolen government property, and aggravated identity theft.