TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police have released the name of one of the five people involved in Wednesday’s overnight crash on the Courtney Campbell Causeway that killed two people.

Authorities said that person is 33-year-old Joshua Roelofs.

News Channel 8 has learned Roelofs is a former deputy with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The agency said he served for about five years. He was terminated in 2015. Those records are sealed.

Police said Roelofs was driving a 2017 Nissan GT-R when he rear-ended a 2005 Kia Sorrento with four people inside.

All four people inside were ejected onto the Causeway and the Kia rolled over. Two 44-year-old men from the car died. A 36 year-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police have not identified them.



“We believe alcohol was involved to what degree and who is still part of the investigation,” said Sandra Bentil, TPD Assistant Public Informations Officer.

No arrests have been made in this case.

News Channel 8 tried calling Roelofs and visiting his last known addresses, but we did not get ahold of him.