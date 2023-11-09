Related video: Freddy Ramirez was hospitalized in Tampa in July following a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The former Miami-Dade Police Director who tried taking his life on the side of I-75 in Tampa a few months ago is returning to the department as a senior advisor.

According to Miami-Dade County, Freddy Ramirez is returning in a new role, Senior Advisor for Policing and Transition.

The role is focused on preparing the department for the transition to an elected sheriff as they continue to “deliver excellent violence prevention and public safety services for our entire community,” a press release said.

Back in July, Ramirez critically injured himself after trying to take his own life with a gunshot to the head, following a domestic dispute at a Tampa hotel.

The former Police Director had been in town for the 2023 Florida Sheriffs Association’s Summer Conference when local police were called to the Marriott Waterside Hotel regarding a man pointing a gun at himself.

He then left the hotel and attempted to take his life along I-75, officials said.

Ramirez will begin his new role on Jan. 23, 2024, following medical clearance. He has been with the department for over 25 years.