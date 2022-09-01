TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A longtime Miami-Dade homicide detective died in Tampa this week while recovering from an accident he had in June.

According to a Miami Herald report, retired detective Juan Capote died at the age of 62. He was hospitalized with extensive burns in June after he tried to move a generator that caught fire at a construction site where he’d been working.

“We lost one of the good ones, that’s for sure,” one of Capote’s retired police partners told the news outlet.

Others described him as funny, affable, smart, and hard-headed.

The report said Capote left Miami-Dade in 2008 and moved back to the Tampa area to take care of a loved one. He reportedly worked with the Hillsborough and Pinellas County sheriff’s offices before leaving the force altogether several years ago.

“He was one kick-ass homicide detective,” another former colleague said of the “amazing man” known and loved by everyone.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday in Tampa.