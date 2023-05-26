TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Michael Keetley, a former ice cream truck driver, who shot and killed two men and wounded four others at a home in Ruskin more than 12 years ago was sentenced Friday to life in prison.

Keetley was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder in the shooting, which happened on Thanksgiving Day in 2010.

Prosecutors said Keetley wanted revenge after he was robbed and shot while working as an ice cream man about a year before the murders, and targeted the victims by mistake.

Brothers Juan and Sergio Guitron, 28, and, 22, were fatally shot, and four others were seriously wounded.

In March, Keetley was found guilty on all counts.

This story is developing and will be updated.