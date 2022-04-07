VALRICO, Fla. (WFLA) — A former Valrico teacher faces more charges after deputies said a second victim came forward with more allegations of sexual abuse.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Hike, 33, now faces three additional counts of lewd or lascivious molestation and one count of authority figure soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct with a student.

According to deputies, on Wednesday a former football player coached by Hike at Bloomingdale High School came forward, and told deputies he was molested by Hike “over 50 times.”

Hike was just a coach for the school not a teacher.

Hike was a teacher at Livingston Academy, where the original accusations of inappropriate physical contact with students came from.

Deputies said on March 23, administrators at Livingston Academy contacted HSCO after the grandmother of the first victim reported Hike touched her grandchild inappropriately.

According to detectives, Hike showed the victim several pornographic images and touched him inappropriately five separate times.

On March 24, Hike was arrested and charged with five counts of lewd or lascivious molestation and three counts of sell or distribute obscene material to a minor. He bonded out that same day, but was arrested again on Wednesday after the new allegations surfaced.

“Children should be able to trust their teachers and coaches. Individuals who break that trust and abuse their power must be rooted out and brought to justice,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Our investigations revealed that this suspect broke the trust of his victims and our community on more than one occasion, and we will do everything in our power to make sure that he is held accountable for his despicable actions and can never target another juvenile.”

Any other victims of Hike are encouraged to come forward and contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.