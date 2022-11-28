TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A former head custodian at a Hillsborough County elementary school will now spend the next eight years in prison for possessing thousands of videos and pictures of child pornography.

Monday, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said Charles Currie, 66, of Tampa was sentenced for receipt and possession of child sexual abuse material.

The attorney’s office said in February 2016, Currie got a six-minute video of children being sexually abused.

By 2021, the former custodian amassed a collection of “approximately 2,452 images and 1,595 videos of child sex abuse material, including images and videos depicting toddlers and bondage,” a release said.

Currie pleaded guilty to the accusations on Aug. 19, 2022.

“Removing this predator from the streets, and out of the school where he was employed, is a win for the community,” said Kristopher Pagitt, assistant special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Tampa. “We appreciate our partners at the Tampa Police Department in the successful investigation and prosecution of this case.”

U.S. District Judge Charlene Honeywell sentenced Currie to eight years and a month in federal prison along with 15 years of supervised release. The former custodian will have to register as a sex offender and make restitution pending a later court hearing.