TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After resigning as Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent last month, Addison Davis is starting a new job in the private sector.

Davis is the latest partner to join the Tampa-based Strategos Group, described as a leading national education management consulting firm.

The former superintendent will work with the firm’s Business Transactional Advisory practice, “supporting district partners and education organizations in the advancement of student objectives.”

“The mission to positively impact student performance and outcomes is an instrumental part of who I am as a practitioner,” Davis said. “Over the last 25 years, I have dedicated my time, efforts, and energy to driving the most ambitious educational strategies that have led to transformational results for students both inside and outside the classroom.”

Davis took the job as Hillsborough County’s top educator in January 2020. His resignation came as a surprise to many, with the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association saying they were “blindsided” by his sudden departure.

Van Ayres took over as interim superintendent after Davis’ resignation became effective on July 14.