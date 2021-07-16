Former Hillsborough County Sheriff Cal Henderson dies at 77

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former Sheriff Cal Henderson died Friday at the age of 77, according to a Friday release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Henderson began working in law enforcement in 1965 as a Tampa police officer before joining the United States Border Patrol in 1967. From there, he would work with the CIA during its operations in South Vietnam

In 1969, he joined the HCSO as a patrol deputy, working his way through the ranks until he was elected as the sheriff for Hillsborough County, serving from 1992 to 2004.

“Sheriff Cal Henderson was a remarkable man and selfless public servant for decades,” current Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “His legacy and contributions to our country, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, and the community he proudly served will never be forgotten.”

Henderson is survived by his wife, Jeanne Henderson; his daughter, Sheri Portalatin; his two grandchildren, David and Vanessa; and his sisters Jackie Truesdell and Troy Taylor.