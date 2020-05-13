Former Hillsborough County school bus driver arrested for attempting to solicit teen girl

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested a former school bus driver after he planned to meet with a young girl.

An undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl spoke with Hector Cabrera, 32, who attempted to have sex with the detective posing as a teen.

Cabrera and the undercover detective exchanged messages and agreed to meet at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. When Cabrera arrived at the meet-up location, detectives searched his vehicle and found condoms.

Cabrera was previously employed as a Hillsborough County school bus driver from 2015 to 2018. He is currently employed at the Hillsborough County Clerk of Courts Office, and has been since 2018.

“It is sickening to me that someone who was once trusted with the safety of our children as a school bus driver would prey on an innocent child, I am thankful that the teenage girl he encountered was not someone’s young daughter and was instead a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy. I will not allow anyone to target the most innocent members of our society. It is all of our responsibility, both law enforcement and the citizens we serve, to work together to safeguard our children.” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister

Cabrera was charged with traveling to meet a minor after using computer services/devices to solicit certain illegal acts, use of computer services or devices to solicit certain illegal acts and unlawful use of two way communications device.

Cabrera remains at the Orient Road Jail.